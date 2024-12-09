How can Palestinians heal amidst violence?

A Palestinian trauma therapist shares her story of survival and healing methods.

When living under conditions of extreme violence, the burden of trauma becomes inescapable. For Palestinians, life under Israeli occupation and persistent bombardment, the struggle is profound. How can they embark on a journey toward healing?

Now You Know speaks with Ashira Darwish, a Palestinian trauma therapist who shares her own story of perseverance and survival. When Israeli soldiers broke her spine leaving her paralyzed, she learned how to walk again. She was able to find a new path to healing that’s far from typical Western methods, and she’s now sharing her techniques with others.