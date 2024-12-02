Kicking Against Oppression: Afghan Women in Football

How one woman’s passion for football led to her fight for women’s rights.

Khalida Popal’s passion is football and her purpose, fighting for women’s rights. Both put her life in danger in Afghanistan. Forced to flee and become a refugee, Khalida has found a new and stronger voice to help all women.

In this episode of Now You Know, Khalida talks about creating the Afghan women’s national football team, and how football gave her a sense of freedom that her country did not.