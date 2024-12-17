Women bear brunt of war in Sudan

Sexual violence has been widespread, impacting many women and girls in Sudan.

Since April 2023, the civil war in Sudan has claimed more than 60,000 lives in fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Famine is imminent, sexual violence against women and girls is widespread.

On this week’s episode of Now You Know, we talk to a young Sudanese woman who fled to neighbouring Egypt, and a policy analyst on Sudan who explains why this war can’t be ignored.