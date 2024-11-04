Will abortion access decide the US election?

The US faces a pivotal election on November 5.

Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a conservative-led Supreme Court, abortion access and women’s reproductive rights are shaping the presidential race. Also on the ballot are every seat in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate.

In this episode of Now You Know, we speak with Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OB/GYN specialising in reproductive health and a candidate for the House. She discusses the ongoing struggle for reproductive freedom in a divided country.