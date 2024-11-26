Climate Change: Are women the answer?

Women play a vital part in finding a solution to climate change.

Research by the United Nations highlights a critical issue: climate change could push an additional 158 million women and girls into poverty by 2050. Yet, despite this alarming statistic, just 8 out of 78 leaders at this year’s UN climate change conference were women. Why is that?

Now You Know speaks with a scientist and climate advocate about the essential role of gender in tackling climate change. We explore how empowering women and ensuring their voices are heard could hold the key to effective climate solutions.