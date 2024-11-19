Should women freeze their eggs?

Egg freezing is a game-changer for many women.

Over the last 10 years, egg freezing has become a game-changer for many women. It has given them a powerful tool to take charge of their reproductive futures. Yet, in some parts of the world, there is still a stigma attached to it, especially when it comes to unmarried women making this choice.

Now You Know chats with one woman about her own egg freezing journey and her hopes to break social barriers. Plus, we get a gynaecologist to break down what egg freezing actually involves.