Israel, Gaza and the fight for justice

“The international community has let impunity fester.”

Francesca Albanese is the first woman to serve as the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. Since her appointment in 2022, Albanese has witnessed some of the worst aspects of humanity. She has also faced slander and threats for her commitment to holding those in power accountable.

In this episode of Now You Know, Francesca Albanese discusses how the war in Gaza symbolises the breakdown of the international system and emphasises that her fight for justice will continue.