What it takes to save a life in Gaza

How doctors in Gaza continue to help Palestinians in the face of genocide.

In the year since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 7, more than 40,000 people have been killed, with nearly 30,000 of those being women and children. Medical staff are risking their lives to help Palestinians in unimaginable circumstances. Among them has been paediatric intensive care physician, Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan.

In this episode of Now You Know, Dr. Tanya shares what keeps her going in the face of such despair.