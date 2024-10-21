Do you believe in unicorns? Successful women do.

What it takes to create a billion-dollar company.

When it comes to starting a business, or becoming an entrepreneur, the odds are stacked against women. Less support, less funding and fewer chances to succeed. When it comes to money in general, women still earn less. Sixteen percent less.

In this episode of Now You Know, we find out what it takes to create a billion-dollar company. Tech entrepreneur, Silvina Moschini, is the first Latina to lead a company to unicorn status – a business that’s valued over a billion dollars without being listed on the stock market. And, she’s determined to hold the door open for all women to achieve financial success and independence.