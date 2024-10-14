The menopause train is coming

How menopause is viewed in the Global South.

Navigating menopause can be a complex journey marked by a variety of symptoms. From brain fog and hot flashes to sleepless nights and mood swings.

In this episode of Now You Know, during Menopause Awareness Month, we dive into discussions about navigating menopause and empowering women during this transformative phase of life. And, as the conversation surrounding menopause is changing in the Global North, we ask: What’s the conversation being had in the Global South?