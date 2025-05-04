AI-generated image of Trump as pope is the latest White House controversy
US President Donald Trump is facing backlash for publishing an AI-generated image of himself as the pope, just weeks after the death of Pope Francis. The Trump administration has been criticised before for provocative social media posts on official White House accounts, seemingly aimed at antagonising opponents while appealing to the MAGA base.
Published On 4 May 2025