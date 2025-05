NewsFeed Member of Irish rap band Kneecap charged with ‘terrorism’ offence

A member of the Irish rap band Kneecap, Liam O’Hanna, known as Mo Chara, has been charged under the UK Terrorism Act for displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London concert in November 2024. The band rejected the charges, accusing the UK government of suppressing artists speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.