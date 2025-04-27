NewsFeed Pro-Israeli mob harasses woman in New York with ‘Death to Arabs’ chant

A pro-Israeli mob was filmed harassing a woman in New York, chanting ‘Death to Arabs’ while shoving and throwing objects at her as a police officer escorted her away. The men seem to believe she was part of a pro-Palestinian protest against a visit by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir earlier that day, but it’s been reported she was just a concerned resident.