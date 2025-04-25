World leaders descend on Vatican for Pope Francis’s funeral
World leaders descend on Vatican for Pope Francis’s funeral
World leaders paid their respects to Pope Francis Friday, ahead of his funeral Saturday, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. More than 250,000 mourners paid their respects over three days.
