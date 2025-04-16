NewsFeed US envoy to Hamas: ‘can’t deal’ with people holding captives

“The day that those hostages are released, the fighting will end.” In an interview with Al Jazeera, the Trump administration’s envoy for hostage negotiations Adam Boehler says he told Hamas that the US will “come for them” if Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander is harmed. He added that “the day that those hostages are released, the fighting will end.”