UN says it will ‘reduce footprint in Gaza’ amid renewed Israeli assault
The United Nations says it will reduce its footprint in Gaza amid Israel’s renewed assault on the strip, with one-third of its international staff of 100 leaving. A spokesperson added that the organisation had determined an Israeli tank was behind an attack on a UN facility last week that killed one staff member and injured six others.
Published On 24 Mar 2025