NewsFeed What we know about the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian permanent legal US resident the Trump administration is seeking to deport, says he is a “political prisoner.” In his first statement since his arrest, Khalil says his detention is a consequence of exercising his right to free speech. Khalil was a leader of the pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. Al Jazeera’s @Hind Touissate explains Khalil’s case and its broader implications.