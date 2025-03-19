What we know about the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil
What we know about the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian permanent legal US resident the Trump administration is seeking to deport, says he is a “political prisoner.” In his first statement since his arrest, Khalil says his detention is a consequence of exercising his right to free speech. Khalil was a leader of the pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. Al Jazeera’s @Hind Touissate explains Khalil’s case and its broader implications.
Published On 19 Mar 2025