Why is Elon Musk's DOGE accused of leading a hostile takeover of US gov't?

NewsFeed Why is Elon Musk’s DOGE accused of leading a hostile takeover of US gov’t?

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has suddenly extended his authority over multiple US government agencies, leading to accusations from Democrats that DOGE is conducting a hostile takeover. Soraya Lennie explains what’s going on.