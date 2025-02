‘Unfair’ to tell Palestinians they’ll return to Gaza in five years, says US adviser

Advisers to Donald Trump’s administration told reporters that his “cleaning out” Gaza comment referred to a long-range plan to make the enclave habitable, and that it is “unfair” to Palestinians to tell them they’d return within five years.