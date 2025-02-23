Trump lauds first month back in power before adoring crowd at CPAC
Video: Trump lauds first month back in power before adoring crowd at CPAC
At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, US President Donald Trump revelled in the spotlight as he touted his accomplishments while trashing his predecessor’s. Several prominent right-wing personalities attended the four-day gathering, although France’s Jordan Bardella withdrew after Steve Bannon’s apparent Nazi salute.
Published On 23 Feb 2025