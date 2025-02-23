Ukraine supporters rally in Washington DC ahead of third anniversary of war
‘I’d like everyone to remember that Russia started it.’ Supporters of Ukraine have rallied in Washington DC ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Relations are tense between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump, who accuses Ukraine’s leader of taking US money and embroiling his country in endless conflict.
