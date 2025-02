NewsFeed Thousands attend funeral of ex-Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut

Tens of thousands of mourners have attended the public funeral service for former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his likely successor Hashem Safieddine in a stadium in Beirut. Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli air strike in September 2024 during the 14-month war between Hezbollah and Israel.