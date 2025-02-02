Medical plane carrying child and mother crashes in Philadelphia

NewsFeed

A medical transport plane carrying a Mexican girl who had just completed treatment crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, killing all six on board, and one person on the ground. The crash, caught on dashcam and doorbell cameras, happened two days after the deadly midair collision of a helicopter and an American Airlines plane in Washington DC.

Published On 2 Feb 2025