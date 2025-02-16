Serbian students protest gov’t corruption in their tens of thousands
Serbian students protest gov’t corruption in their tens of thousands
Tens of thousands of students in Serbia are demanding accountability, in the latest wave of anti-government protests over a train station roof collapse that killed 15 people in Novi Sad last November. The disaster fueled outrage over corruption, which morphed into a nationwide student-led movement, as Al Jazeera’s Katarina Vojnovic explains.
Published On 16 Feb 2025