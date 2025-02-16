NewsFeed One year since Alexei Navalny’s death, his widow accuses Putin of cover-up

Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of concealing the truth about how her husband died, officially attributed to natural causes, in an Arctic penal colony last February. Supporters of the late Kremlin critic are commemorating the one-year anniversary of his death by visiting his grave in Moscow.