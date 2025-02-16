Marco Rubio meets Netanyahu as Israel strikes Rafah despite ceasefire
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his first official visit to Israel made no mention of Palestinians in a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spending most of his time criticising Iran’s influence in the Middle East. During Rubio’s visit, less than two weeks since Netanyahu met Trump at the White House, Israel killed two people in southern Gaza.
Published On 16 Feb 2025