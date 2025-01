‘A better future for all between the river and the sea’ | #AJOPINION

NewsFeed ‘A better future for all between the river and the sea’ | #AJOPINION

Maoz Inon’s parents were killed in Hamas’s October 7 attack. With a ceasefire now in effect, he says Israelis and Palestinians need to chart a new course for ‘a better future for all between the river and the sea’.