NewsFeed Starliner enroute to ISS with first crewed mission in Boeing-NASA venture

After years of delays and two failed attempts, the joint mission to space for Boeing and NASA is in orbit with two astronauts on board. The Starliner took off from Cape Canaveral, US for its first-ever crewed mission. The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will spend about a week with other residents of the ISS before returning to earth.