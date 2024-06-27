NewsFeed Bolivian army chief arrested for attempted coup after deploying tanks

Bolivia’s army chief was arrested on Wednesday after deploying soldiers and tanks to government buildings, which President Luis Arce called an attempted coup. Troops entered Plaza Murillo, leading to global condemnation. A tank attempted to breach the presidential palace door. Surrounded by soldiers and tanks, the dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga claimed the armed forces aimed to restructure democracy. Later, Zuniga was captured and arrested while addressing reporters. Arce, from a balcony, affirmed, ‘No one can take away the democracy we have won,’ to hundreds of supporters. Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from the Colombian capital, where leaders have condemned the uprising.