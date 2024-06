NewsFeed AJ 360 premieres unflinching film with al-Shifa Hospital siege survivors

Unflinching. Uncensored. Survivors of the Israeli siege on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital told their stories to AJ 360 for an exclusive film with first-hand accounts of the tragedy. Watch ‘Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury’: https://youtu.be/IlerY4M9kQc