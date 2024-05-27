NewsFeed ‘We don’t know where to go’ says family displaced for 8th time in Gaza

The Salman family wants the world to know they’ve been displaced 8 times since Israel’s war on Gaza began. As they packed up what’s left of their charred belongings following Israel’s latest attack on Rafah, they compared the military assistance given to Israel to the meagre food aid provided to Palestinians and questioned if they’ll ever have anywhere safe to live again.