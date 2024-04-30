Video Duration 01 minutes 50 seconds
ICJ rejects Nicaragua’s request to halt German arms sales to Israel
The UN’s top court has thrown out Nicaragua’s request to halt German arms sales to Israel. In its ruling the ICJ said the circumstances, as they present themselves now, do not require the exercise of power. However, the court said it remains “deeply concerned about the catastrophic living conditions” in Gaza and reminded all countries they have an obligation to abide by international law.
Published On 30 Apr 2024