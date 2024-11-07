Video Duration 00 minutes 45 seconds
Hurricane Rafael knocks out electricity throughout Cuba
Hurricane Rafael slams into southwest Cuba as a Category 3 storm, with 115 mph winds knocking out the country’s electrical grid. The National Hurricane Center warns of a “life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash floods” across western Cuba.
Published On 7 Nov 2024