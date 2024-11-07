Video Duration 00 minutes 26 seconds
Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif returns to Instagram despite suppression
Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif says Meta shut down his Instagram account, calling it part of a broader effort to suppress Palestinian content. Al-Sharif created a new account, and plans to continue sharing images and updates, stressing the importance of free expression.
Published On 7 Nov 2024