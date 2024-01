NewsFeed MSF evacuates staff and their families from Gaza’s al-Aqsa hospital

Doctor’s Without Borders (MSF) has been forced to evacuate its staff from Gaza’s al-Aqsa hospital. An MSF doctor spoke to Al Jazeera about the conditions her colleagues and patients faced as Israeli intensified strikes in the area. The World Health Organization also encountered chaos during an attempt to deliver aid and joined MSF in a call for an immediate ceasefire.