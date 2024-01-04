NewsFeed Courtroom drama as convicted felon attacks judge during sentencing

Dramatic video shows the moment a defendant jumps over a courtroom bench to attack a judge during his sentencing hearing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moments earlier, he had asked the court for leniency. In November, he pled guilty to attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm. During the attack, court personnel grab him and a brawl ensues. Punches are thrown continuously for 20 seconds as guards restrain him. Court attendees then check on the judge who had suffered minor injuries.