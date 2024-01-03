NewsFeed UN official in Gaza condemns Israeli attack that killed a baby in hospital

“No child in the world should be killed, let alone one sheltering under the emblem of a humanitarian organisation,” says Gemma Connell, the Gaza team leader from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). She has condemned an Israeli attack on Khan Younis which killed five people, including a newborn baby, who were sheltering at the El Amal City Hospital run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).