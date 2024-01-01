NewsFeed Injured Palestinian boy in Gaza no longer recognises his own face

“I hope my face comes back as it used to be.” 11-year-old Palestinian boy Ali Mushtaha was injured in an Israeli attack on his family’s home in Gaza which left his face burnt and disfigured. He says the sight of his face, now unrecognisable, makes him cry. 12 of his relatives were killed in the attack. His wish is to one day meet the goalkeeper for the Egyptian football club Al Ahly FC, Mohamed El Shenawy.