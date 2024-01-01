NewsFeed First scenes as Japan hit by tsunami waves after strong earthquakes

These are the first moments a series of strong earthquakes struck central Japan. Authorities issued an evacuation order before tsunami waves began hitting the western coast of the main island of Honshu. The epicentre is in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, where the strongest quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. A government spokesperson says more than 30,000 homes have lost power. The Japan Meteorological Agency says this is the first time a major tsunami warning has been issued since the Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011.