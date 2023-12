NewsFeed Israeli strike kills Al Jazeera cameraman, injures Gaza bureau chief

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed and another injured by Israeli missiles in southern Gaza. Cameraman Samer Abudaqa, who had been critically injured, died after paramedics were prevented from rescuing him. Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh was wounded in the same strike. The network deems this incident a deliberate attempt to target its correspondents and their families in the Gaza Strip.