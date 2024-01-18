Mental trauma in a warzone: Why Ukraine needs therapists

Mindset meets the Ukrainian therapists fighting to keep a population sane in a country at war.

During the Soviet era, many of Ukraine’s political dissidents were locked up in asylums. It’s why mental healthcare carries a negative stigma.

But as the war with Russia rages on, Ukrainians are learning they need therapy to build the resilience of the nation.

Millions of Ukrainians require psychosocial support, and the number is only rising. From soldiers injured in battle to communities displaced by the invasion, the strain on mental health systems is immense in this humanitarian crisis.

Mindset meets Ukrainian therapists and their patients in the midst of one of the biggest mental health crises in living memory.