What are the prospects for peace in the war in Ukraine?

Attacks have intensified again while Russian forces gain more territory.

Attacks by both Russia and Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with little sign that Europe’s largest conflict since World War II is nearing an end.

So, what are the strengths and weaknesses of each side and their alliances?

And what are the chances of peace?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director at the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Alexander Bratersky – Independent journalist and political analyst

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times