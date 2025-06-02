What message does Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web send to Russia and US?

Ukraine carries out large-scale drone strikes on multiple Russian airbases.

Eighteen months in the making, Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web saw hundreds of AI-trained drones target military aircraft deep inside Russia’s borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Sunday’s attacks will go down in history.

He followed them up with a proposal for an unconditional ceasefire as the two sides met in Istanbul.

The European Union is preparing its 18th package of sanctions on Russia, while US President Donald Trump has threatened to use “devastating” measures against Russia if he feels the time is right.

So, is the time right now?

And after the audacious attack, does Zelenskyy finally hold the cards?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Hanna Shelest – Security studies programme director at the Ukrainian Prism think tank

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent defence analyst

Anatol Lieven – Eurasia programme director at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft