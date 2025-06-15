Will Russia, Turkiye and China provide support to Iran in its conflict?
Moscow, Ankara and Beijing have condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran.
It is a conflict that has the potential to ignite the entire Middle East. Israel has been attacking Iran, saying Tehran’s nuclear programme poses an existential threat.
Iran, for its part, has responded with a barrage of retaliatory attacks.
But now, what role can the global community play?
China, Russia and Turkiye have condemned Israel’s actions.
Beijing and Moscow maintain economic and political ties with both Iran and Israel.
So, what, if anything, can these powers do to end the conflict?
And is there a shift in dynamics in the region?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Barin Kayaoglu – Chair and assistant professor of American studies at the Social Sciences University of Ankara
Glenn Carle – Former CIA officer and deputy national intelligence officer for Transnational Threats at the National Intelligence Council
Nikolay Surkov – Assistant professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations