Can Israel’s finance minister shut down the Palestinian banking system?
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hits back after being sanctioned by the UK and other nations.
Israel’s far-right finance minister says he wants to cut Palestinian banks off from the global financial system.
Bezalel Smotrich’s plan has not yet been approved by the Israeli government.
But if it does happen, what could the consequences be?
Raja Khalidi – Director-general at the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute
Shahd Hammouri – Lecturer in international law at the University of Kent
Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general at the Palestinian National Initiative
Published On 12 Jun 2025