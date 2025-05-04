Starving under Israel’s siege – what is next for the people of Gaza?

Dozens of people are already dead from starvation as Israel bars trucks with food and aid.

Starvation now threatens the people of Gaza due to Israel’s blockade.

Food and vital supplies are running out across the Gaza Strip.

Yet Israel is calling up 60,000 more reservists to intensify military action.

So why is this happening?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Olga Cherevko – Spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza City

Sami Al-Arian – Professor of public affairs and director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University

Neve Gordon – Professor of international law at Queen Mary University of London