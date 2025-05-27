Has Trump’s response on Ukraine attack emboldened Putin?

US president brands Russian leader ‘absolutely crazy’ after major air attack on Ukraine.

Russia has launched its largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine since the war began more than three years ago.

After the missiles came a war of words as United States President Donald Trump lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media.

And he criticised Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks after the Ukrainian president condemned what he called “the silence of America”.

So was that a warning the US may be ready to walk away from the talks on a ceasefire?

And is a decision by Ukraine’s allies to scrap range restrictions on arms sent to Kyiv, a “dangerous” move as Moscow claims?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Mark Storella – former US ambassador and deputy assistant secretary of state in the first Trump administration

Alexey Muraviev – associate professor of national security and strategic studies at Curtin University

Aaron Gasch Burnett – senior fellow at the Democratic Strategy Initiative, a political think tank