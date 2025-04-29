What will Mark Carney’s victory mean for Canada-US ties?

It was an election result that looked not just improbable but impossible just a few months ago.

Canada has voted in the Liberal Party for another term in government.

That’s a rare fourth consecutive mandate for the centre-left party.

Mark Carney, a former central banker and economist, will stay on as prime minister.

He’ll be the man sitting across the table from United States President Donald Trump as the two neighbours – and once close allies – confront disagreements on tariffs, military spending – and even Canadian sovereignty.

So where does Canada go from here?

And what will the Liberal victory mean for Canada-US relations?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Robert Fife – Ottawa bureau chief for the Globe and Mail newspaper

Shachi Kurl – president of the Angus Reid Institute

Cameron Ahmad – former director of communications for ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau