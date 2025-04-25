How dangerous is the latest India-Pakistan dispute?

Killing of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir sparks new crisis.

The United Nations has called for calm between India and Pakistan amid soaring tensions after gunmen killed dozens of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Relations between the neighbours have plunged to their lowest level for years as both sides announced a series of diplomatic measures targeting the other.

How serious is this crisis?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Maleeha Lodhi – Columnist for DAWN newspaper

Sumantra Bose – Author of, Kashmir at the Crossroads: Inside a 21st-Century Conflict

Elizabeth Threlkeld – Senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center