How dangerous is the latest India-Pakistan dispute?
Killing of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir sparks new crisis.
The United Nations has called for calm between India and Pakistan amid soaring tensions after gunmen killed dozens of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Relations between the neighbours have plunged to their lowest level for years as both sides announced a series of diplomatic measures targeting the other.
How serious is this crisis?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Maleeha Lodhi – Columnist for DAWN newspaper
Sumantra Bose – Author of, Kashmir at the Crossroads: Inside a 21st-Century Conflict
Elizabeth Threlkeld – Senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center
Published On 25 Apr 2025