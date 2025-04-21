What’s the legacy of Pope Francis?

The head of the Roman Catholic Church dies at the Vatican at the age of 88.

Pope Francis was widely regarded as the “people’s pope”.

He was the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, which has more than 1.4 billion followers worldwide.

Often a voice for the poor, Francis also faced fierce resistance in his efforts to reshape the highly traditional and conservative church.

His messages about peace, poverty and climate change have resonated loudly across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

But will his legacy translate into lasting change? And where does the Catholic Church go from here?

Presenter:

Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Reverend Munther Isaac – Palestinian pastor, author of the book Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the Genocide in Gaza

Father James Oyet Latansio – Catholic priest and general secretary of the South Sudan Council of Churches

Father Francis Lucas – Catholic priest and executive director of the Catholic Media Network